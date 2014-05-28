Alert: Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) Investor Investigation of Takeover by Cobham Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of Aeroflex Holding Corp. by Cobham plc is unfair to NYSE:ARX stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) and currently hold any of those NYSE:ARX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Aeroflex Holding Corp. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:ARX investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On May 20, 2014, Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with Cobham plc (LSE:COB.LN). Under the terms of the transaction, Cobham will acquire Aeroflex Holding Corp. for $10.50 per share in cash.



However, given that NYSE:ARX shares rose in the open market on May 23, 2013 to as high as $10.60 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE:ARX stockholders.



In addition, given that Veritas Capital Fund III, L.P., Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. and GS Direct, L.L.C. have already committed to vote in favor of (and not participate in any litigation challenging) this transaction, subject to the terms and conditions of a voting agreement entered into by such parties and Cobham, the investigation concerns whether the Aeroflex Holding Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Shares of Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) closed on May 23, 2014, at $10.53 per share.



Those who are current investors in Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com