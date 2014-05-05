Alert: CVS Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in CVS Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at CVS Caremark Corp.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in CVS Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain CVS Caremark officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



CVS Caremark Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $123.12 billion in 2012 to over $126.76 billion in 2013 and that its respective Net Income increased from over $3.86 billion to $4.59 billion. Shares of CVS Caremark Corporation grew from $24.46 per share in March 2009 to as high as $71.58 per share in late 2013.



On May 1, 2014, NYSE:CVS shares closed at $73.09 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain CVS Caremark Corporation have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com