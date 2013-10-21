Alert: General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) Under Investor Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) shares over potential securities laws violations by General Cable Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether General Cable Corporation and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



On October 15, 2013, the Company announced in an Securities and Exchange Commission 8-K filing, that its financial statements for fiscal years 2008-2012, and 1Q 2013, should no longer be relied upon due to accounting errors relating to value added tax and revenue recognition. General Cable Corporation has previously announced that it announced that it had identified historical accounting errors relating to inventory.



Shares of General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) closed on Oct. 18, 2013, at $33.05 per share.



Those who purchased shares of General Cable Corporation have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com