Alert: Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on February 22

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on February 22, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) over alleged violations of federal securities laws by Hemispherx BioPharma in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements concerning Hemispherx BioPharma’s new drug Ampligen.



Investors with a substantial investment in Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) shares between March 19, 2012 and December 17, 2012,, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on February 22, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) between March 19, 2012 and December 17, 2012, that Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by assuming between March 19, 2012 and December 17, 2012 allegedly false and misleading information about its lead drug candidate Ampligen.



On March 19, 2012, Hemispherx BioPharma published data on the bioactivity of its drug Ampligen in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. On July 11, 2012, Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc announced that Hemispherx Biopharma and the FDA reached an agreement on the filing requirements for Hemispherx BioPharma’s Complete Response in Support of Ampligen® New Drug Application for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Treatment.



Then on December 20, 2012, the Arthritis Advisory Committee (the “AAC”) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) rejected Hemispherx Biopharma's Ampligen for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Among other things, the advisory panel said a proposed medicine from Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. isn't ready for marketing.



Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) declined from $0.64 per share on Dec. 17, 2012, to $0.263 per share on Dec. 21, 2012.



On Feb. 6, 2013, NYSEAMEX:HEB shares closed at $0.21 per share.



Those who purchased a significant amount of shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) between March 19, 2012 and December 17, 2012, you have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 22, 2013. NYSEAMEX:HEB investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



