Alert: Investor in Shares of Orbital Sciences Corp (NYSE:ORB) Files Lawsuit Against Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- An investor, who currently holds shares of Orbital Sciences Corp (NYSE:ORB) filed a lawsuit in effort to halt the takeover of Orbital Sciences Corp by Alliant Techsystems Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Orbital Sciences Corp (NYSE:ORB) and currently hold any of those NYSE:ORB shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:ORB stockholders by agreeing to sell Orbital Sciences Corp too cheaply via an unfair process to Alliant Techsystems Inc.



On 29 April 2014, Orbital Sciences Corp (NYSE:ORB) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Alliant Techsystems Inc. (NYSE: ATK), which will combine Orbital Sciences Corp and Alliant Techsystems Inc’s Aerospace and Defense (A&D) Groups.



However, the plaintiff claims that the offer is too low and undervalues Orbital Sciences Corp. Indeed, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:ORB shares at $42.00 per share. While Orbital Sciences Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.43 billion in 2012 to over $1.36 billion in 2013, its respective Net Income increased from $61.01 million to $68.37 million.



Shares of Orbital Sciences Corp (NYSE:ORB) grew from $10.72 per share in June 2012 to as high as $28.69 per share in April 2014.



On May 23, 2104, NYSE:ORB shares closed at $26.65 per share.



Those who are current investors in Orbital Sciences Corp (NYSE:ORB) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com