Alert: Investor Investigation of Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA) Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Biota Pharmaceuticals and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA) concerning whether a series of statements by Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $14.84 million for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011 to $33.60 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013, while its respective Net Loss increased from $4.53 million to $8.70 million.



On April 29, 2014 the Company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 8-K filing, "that it has been notified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) that pending a decision regarding the outcome of a recently completed In Process Review (IPR) of the Company's contract for the development of laninamivir octanoate, which the Company is developing for the treatment of influenza A and B infections in the United States through a contract with BARDA, ASPR/BARDA, has issued a Stop-Work Order notifying the Company to discontinue work on a number of activities under its contract."



Shares of Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA) closed on May 2, 2014, at $3.59 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com