Alert: Investor Investigation of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- An investigation for investors who purchased NYSE:EFX shares over potential violations of Federal Securities Laws by Equifax was announced.



If you purchased shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain statements regarding Equifax’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Equifax Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.95 billion in 2011 to over $2.16 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $232.90 million to $272.10 million.



Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) grew from $28.79 per share in August 2011 to as high as $68.15 per share in late November 2013.



Equifax Inc. disclosed in a filing with the SEC that the Attorneys General of the State of Ohio and multiple other states commenced an investigation in late 2012 into certain business practices of the nationwide consumer reporting agencies, including Equifax Inc.



Equifax Inc. also said that presently, there are 32 states participating in this investigation and in addition, the Attorneys General for the States of New York and Mississippi have commenced separate investigations into the same or similar matters being reviewed by the multi-state attorney general investigation.



On December 3, 2013, NYSE:EFX shares closed at $67.04 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Equifax Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com