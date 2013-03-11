Alert: Investors in NASDAQ:BV Shares Should Act Due to Bazaarvoice Inc Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- After NASDAQ:BV shares declined over the past year more than 60% an investigation on behalf of investors of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) shares seeks to determine whether certain wrongdoing occurred that potentials violated securities laws.



If you purchased shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) between May 24 2012 and Jan. 10, 2013, you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) concerning whether a series of statements by Bazaarvoice Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 24, 2012, Bazaarvoice, Inc. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held PowerReviews, Inc.



Under the terms of the agreement, Bazaarvoice will pay up to approximately $31.0 million in cash, issue up to approximately 6.4 million shares of common stock and assume vested and unvested options to purchase the common stock of PowerReviews equivalent to 1.6 million options to purchase the common stock of Bazaarvoice.



On June 12, 2012, Bazaarvoice Inc announced that its completed the acquisition of PowerReviews, Inc.



On July 5, 2012, Bazaarvoice, Inc. announced that it has updated guidance for the first fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2012 and fiscal year ending April 30, 2013 to reflect the contribution from the acquisition ofPowerReviews, Inc. completed on June 12, 2012. Among other things, Bazaarvoice Inc issued its guidance for the first fiscal quarter ending on July 31, 2012.



Then on July 17, 2012, Bazaarvoice, Inc. announced the pricing of 8,500,000 shares of its common stock at $15.40 per share in a follow-on public offering.



On September 6, 2012, Bazaarvoice Inc announced its financial results for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2013. Among other things, Bazaarvoice Inc said that its First Fiscal Quarter of 2013 Revenue was $35.66 million and its quarterly Net loss was $18.54 million. During a conference call Bazaarvoice Inc raised its FY 2013 guidance.



Then on Nov. 5, 2012, Bazaarvoice Inc updated the Second Fiscal Quarter of 2013 and Fiscal Year 2013 Guidance. On Nov. 27, 2012, Bazaarvoice Inc reaffirmed its third fiscal quarter 2013 Revenue and raised its FY 2013 Revenue guidance.



However, then on Jan. 10, 2013, the Department of Justice announced that it had filed a civil lawsuit against Bazaarvoice Inc alleging violations of federal antitrust laws in connection with the Company's acquisition of PowerReviews, Inc.



Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc declined from as high as $19.80 per share in June 2012 to $6.61 per share on Jan. 14, 2013.



On March 8, 2013, NASDAQ:BV shares closed at $6.75 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



