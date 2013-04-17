Alert: Investors in Saba Software, Inc. (PINK:SABA) Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Saba Software, Inc. (PINK:SABA) was announced concerning whether certain Saba Software officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Saba Software officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Saba Software, Inc. (PINK:SABA) reported that its Total Revenue increased from $109.57 million for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2010 to $116.66 million for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2011. However its Net Income of $2.77 million for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2010 decreased to a Net Loss of $7.26 million for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2011.



On March 28, 2012 Saba Software, Inc. announced a delay in releasing its earnings for its fiscal third quarter 2012, "to allow the Company additional time to complete an internal review of the accounting treatment of certain international transactions."



On August 6, 2012, Saba Software, Inc. disclosed that its financial results for 2010, 2011 and the first two quarters of 2012 should be restated



Then, on October 4, 2012, Saba Software, Inc. announced it has delayed filing the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 29, 2012 and its Form 10-K for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2012, and further expects that it will delay filing the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 31, 2012, as a result of an accounting review and pending restatement.



On January 18, 2013, Saba Software, Inc. announced that that on January 14, 2013, it was advised by its current independent registered public accounting firm, that it will resign as Saba Software’s independent registered public accounting firm effective upon completion of the audit for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2012, including the restatement of the financial statements for the fiscal years ended May 31, 2011 and 2010, and completion of their review of the Company’s unaudited financial statements for the three months ended August 31, 2012 and for the six months ended November 30, 2012.



Shares of Saba Software, Inc. (PINK:SABA) traded in early 2012 as high as $12.55 per share but declined to as low as $6.61 per share on April 8, 2013.



On April 16, 2013, SABA shares closed at $8.23 per share.



