Alert: Lawsuit for Investors Who Purchased Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Between May 14 and Nov. 8, 2012 Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- An investor in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois over alleged securities laws violations by Groupon in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) between May 14, 2012 and November 8, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 19, 2013. NASDAQ:GRPN investors with a substantial investment within the time frame should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) common stock during the period between May 14, 2012 and November 8, 2012, that Groupon Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and prospects.



Groupon Inc reported that its annual Revenue rose from $312.94 million in 2010 to over $1.61 billion in 2011 and its Net Loss declined from $389.64 million to $279.49 million in 2011.



On Nov. 8, 2012, Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) reported its third quarter 2012 results. Among other things, Groupon Inc reported that its third quarter Revenue rose from $430.16 million in 2011 to $568.55 million in 2012 and its third quarter Net Loss declined from $10.57 million in 2011 to $1.65 million in 2012.



Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) declined from as high as $13.05 per share in May 2012 to as low as $2.63 per share on Nov. 13, 2012.



On January 25, 2013, NASDAQ: GRPN shares closed at $5.27 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of 25.84 per share.



