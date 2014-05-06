Alert: Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) Investor Investigation of Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) shares over potential securities laws violations by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) concerning whether a series of statements by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On March 18, 2014, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC disclosed that in the beginning in 2011, and from time to time thereafter, it have received subpoenas from the SEC and requests for information from the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) in connection with an investigation involving the FCPA and related laws. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC said that the investigation concerns an investment by a foreign sovereign wealth fund in some of its funds in 2007 and investments by some of its funds, both directly and indirectly, in a number of companies in Africa.



Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC closed on May 2, 2014 closed at $11.86 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com