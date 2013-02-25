Alert: Tellabs, Inc. (TLAB) Investor Deadline in Lawsuit on March 25 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on March 25, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Tellabs, Inc.in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between October 26, 2010 and April 26, 2011



Investors with a substantial investment in Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) shares between October 26, 2010 and April 26, 2011, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on March 25, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) between October 26, 2010 and April 26, 2011, that Tellabs, Inc. and certain of its executive officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between October 26, 2010 and April 26, 2011 allegedly false and/or misleading statements, as well as allegedly failing to disclose between October 26, 2010 and April 26, 2011 material adverse facts about Tellabs’ business, operations and prospects.



Shares of Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) traded in October 2010 as high as $7.84 per share.



Then on April 26, 2011, the Company announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2011.



Shares of Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) declined in August 2011 to as low as $3.69 per share.



On Feb. 22, 2013, NASDAQ:TLAB shares closed at $2.10 per share.



