San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares over potential securities laws violations by Veeva Systems Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) concerning whether a series of statements by Veeva Systems Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Veeva Systems Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $29.13 million for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 31, 2011 to $210.15 million for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 31, 2014.



Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) declined from $46.24 per share in October 2013 to as low as $17.37 per share on May 7, 2014.



On May 30, 2014, NYSE:VEEV shares closed at $20.96 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com