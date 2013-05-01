Alert: Vitamin Shoppe Inc Under Investigation and NYSE:VSI Investors Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) was announced concerning whether certain Vitamin Shoppe Inc and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Vitamin Shoppe officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls and misstating the company's financial results.



On Feb. 26, 2013, Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) its fourth quarter and fully year 2012 results. Vitamin Shoppe Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose to $950.90 million and its Net Income increased to $60.83 million.



Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc declined from almost $65 per share on February 19, 2013 to $51.44 per share on Feb. 26, 2013 and continued to decline to as low as $45.94 per share on April 5, 2013.



On April 30, 2013, NYSE:VSI shares closed at $49.15 per share.



