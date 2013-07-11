AlertBroadcast.com Keeps Families Safe with Emergency Alert Broadcasting App

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Mobile apps have improved lives in so many different ways. However, some mobile apps do more than just improve lives – they actually save them.



Such is the case with a new mobile app found at AlertBroadcast.com. AlertBroadcast.com features a mobile app that calls, texts, and emails subscribers regarding any emergency situations. The app is tied into national and local emergency response systems and is designed to offer up-to-date information on a number of different types of threats and emergencies.



As a spokesperson for AlertBroadcast.com explains, the goal for the app is to help families stay protected:



“With all the natural disasters and violence going on today, the world may seem like a more dangerous place than ever before. However, our app aims to help families stay protected no matter where they live. The app alerts subscribers whenever there’s a situation that affects their local area, including everything from Amber Alerts to natural disasters to Homeland Security threats.”



All alerts are sent via mobile and include the latest information from a number of national alert services. One of the most unique features of the Alert Broadcast system is the sex offender map, which alerts subscribers when a new sex offender moves into a neighborhood. This information includes detailed information of the type of offense committed by the sex offender, making it easy for families to see any potential threats among their neighbors. All information is drawn from national and state-wide registered sex offender maps.



The AlertBroadcast.com website is affiliated with a service called AlertID. The service offers free sign ups and users can download a mobile app to receive emergency updates directly to their phone. The system also allows users to create groups of neighbors and friends in order to stay up-to-date on any suspicious activity or dangerous activity in the local area.



About AlertBroadcast.com

AlertBroadcast.com offers free signups to AlertID, a national alert broadcasting system that delivers instant emergency updates to mobile devices in all 50 U.S. states. Alert broadcasts include sex offender registry updates, tornado warnings, Amber Alerts, and other local emergency situations. For more information, please visit: http://www.alertbroadcast.com