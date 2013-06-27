Alex and Associates Offers Legal Help to Motorcycle Accident Victims

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- According to the 2011 Arizona Crash Facts Summary prepared by The Arizona Department of Transportation-Intermodal Transportation Division, 2,553 individuals sustained injuries from motorcycle accidents. Among the errors committed by drivers or operators are running on stop sign, driving too fast, following too closely, making improper turns, driving in opposite lanes and others. But more than the physical harm brought by these mistakes, victims also suffered from emotional distress and financial woes. Worse, their quality of life is highly affected.



Alex and Associates Phoenix Motorcycle Accident Attorneys is committed to help victims recover from this unfortunate incident. It offers legal assistance to motorcycle accident victims so they can get out of pain and suffering and later on, obtain justice and compensation and continue to live a peaceful and quality life.



The goal of Alex and Associates is to get a good settlement for the affected individuals. Through the help of their expert Phoenix-Scottsdale attorneys , the law firm takes care of everything; hence, victims can concentrate on their medical treatments. In case the motorcycle accident lawyers in Phoenix Arizona find that settlement is not possible or justifiable, they will file a lawsuit for their clients. If this happens, insurance companies may change their position and set another appointment to settle. If not, the afflicted persons can still relax because Alex and Associates, a member of the most credible state and national legal associations in the United States, is known for its winning trial lawyers.



From 2008 to 2010, Alex and Associates Personal Injury Lawyers has assisted countless people in the state of Arizona. It has secured more than $20 million for its clients and has passed the strict requirements for wrongful death and bodily injury cases for more than 27 years now.



Call Alex and Associates to know how they can help. It takes pride in its successful results even in the most difficult cases. Its professional staff provides high-level of attention to client inquiries.



About Alex & Associates

Alex & Associates Trial Attorneys have been serving the Phoenix-Scottsdale metropolitan area for over 27 years and have secured over $20 million in personal injury settlements from 2008 until present. Alex & Associates have several practice areas which include: tractor trailer [big rig] accidents, motorcycle and auto accidents, construction accidents, dog bite/attacks, medical malpractice, catastrophic injury and wrongful death, bicycle and pedestrian accidents, defective products, swimming pool and water accidents [boats, etc. ], child injuries, head-neck and spinal cord injuries, Commercial Vehicle Liability, Cumulative Trauma, Electrical Injury and others. In Addition, they also provide aggressive, results-oriented representation in the areas of criminal defense, civil, health care and business law.



