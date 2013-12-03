Alex Husain Looks to Start the Production of GoCaddy Portable Personal Hybrid Vehicle with Funding Help from Kickstarter

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Custom-built in the U.S.A., versatility is the GoCaddy motto and mission. It is designed around a powerful lightweight electric scooter that offers a fun and exhilarating ride on its own. With the addition of a set of very stable balance wheels, it becomes a single-rider four-wheeled golf cart that even operates as a power-assisted pull cart.



At around 60 lbs. total weight, the GoCaddy is the most portable personal hybrid. It is ideal for RV and boat owners who will certainly appreciate that it takes up little space and offers a convenient means of transportation at their destination.



For gated or resort communities, it can be used as a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) with a variety of optional extras including grocery carriers, coolers or other equipment mounts.



Patmont Motor Werks of Minden, Nevada will manufacture all units and GoCaddy International Ltd. is the exclusive global distributor. An initial 100 unit order will be completed within 12-16 weeks of a successfully-funded project. Larger orders can be readily accommodated when GoCaddy expands their fleet distribution division.



A $150,000 CAD funding target has been set for December 29, 2013. Among other start-up expenses, funds will support GoCaddy International’s initial purchase order and e-commerce distribution platform.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/182KmJd