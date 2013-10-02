Alex Nester and Salvador Santana Team Up to Fight Cancer Through #BurnItDown Music Concert

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- On October 12th, Los Angelinos will have a unique musical concert experience to enjoy called 'BURN IT DOWN'. BurnItDown is a special charity benefit music concert with all event proceeds being donated to the Marcelle Erian Cancer Foundation and The American Cancer Society. In 2011, BurnItDown raised over $10,000 with the help of fans and celebrity support and even more is expected this year.



The event will take place at the Los Globos located at 3040 W Sunset Blvd, in Los Angeles, California and there will be an incredible lineup of talented musicians including headliners Alex Nester of American Idol who is a Cancer Survivor and Salvador Santana, son of legendary guitarist, Carlos Santana. Also scheduled to appear is local SKA band Papafish.



The event starts at 8PM and tickets are available through Ticketfly.com or can be purchased directly at www.alexnester.com. This year's event is already drawing celebrities including Danielle Savre (Heroes), Dyan Cannon (Academy Award Nominee "Heaven Can Wait"), Haley King (J & R), Joey King (The Conjuring), Cedric The Entertainer (Comedian Extraordinaire and "The Soul Man"), and Tanna Frederick (Queen of The Lot).



Attendees of the event will have a chance to win awesome auction items including an autographed guitar signed by Carlos Santana, a drum head signed by Conan O’Brien and The Basic Cable Band, and autographed shirts from Gary Bryan and the K-Earth 101 Morning Show. Everyone in attendance will be receiving Alex Nester’s newest single, "Wildfire".



The event benefits The Marcelle Erian Cancer Foundation. The Foundation was designed to assist patients whose medical insurance falls short of providing vital necessities required by cancer patients to pursue their prescribed treatment. Generous donations from the local community and compassionate individuals allow The Marcelle Erian Foundation to continue to care for patients who lack the tools to get the best care available to them. Contributions, whether monetary or by volunteering time or services, make a world of difference to a patient undergoing treatment.



For more details about this and other upcoming events, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/241337419351193/.



About The American Cancer Society

For 100 years, the American Cancer Society (ACS) has worked to save lives and create a world with less cancer and more birthdays. Together, with millions of their supporters worldwide, ACS is helping people stay well, get well, finding cures, and fighting back against cancer.



About The Marcelle Erian Foundation

The Marcelle Erian Foundation is a California-registered 501© non-profit organization founded in March 2011 with the sole intent of raising monies for charitable organizations and/or patients in need of monetary assistance following a cancer diagnosis. Hany Khalil M.D.is the founder of the foundation.



Media Contacts

BurnItDown Organizers

burnitdown.organizers@gmail.com

Facebook.com/burnitdown

On Twitter: @BurnItDown2013

Victoria Goulet

CEO/Entertainment Unite

entertainmentunite@gmail.com