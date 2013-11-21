Alex Residences Offers Its Brand New Luxury Condo at Alexandra View

Jakarta City, Jakarta -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Alex Residences - A home at its best and a brand new luxury condo with abundant great things to offer. Alex Residences will soon rise in the heart of Alexandra View and is the latest development by Singland, One of Singapore's renowned developer.



Serving a quality package of convenient, luxury, and premium living, life becomes complete at Alex Residences. Nestled within the prestigious district 03, the 40-storey Alex Residences offer 429 exclusive residential units ranging from one bedroom apartment to a three-bedroom family unit.



Waking up to splendid atmosphere created by the sophisticated design and first class fitings is simply for everyday.



Not only Alex Residences is near to MRT, the luxury project is also surrounded by amenities, good schools and located near the city area, certainly investors can anticipate high return yield from their choice of investment. Moreover, the potential rental demand might come from the expats working in the business parks (One North - Buona Vista) where it is only 3-4 MRT Station away.



About Alex Residences

A harmonious collaboration of luxury and convenience, Alex Residences is only 3 minutes walk away from Redhill MRT Station. With everything essential served at the door, expect all things to be the most elegant and classy with Alex Residences as home.



Media Contact:



Menara BCA level 45 - Indonesia, ZIP: 325009

Company : Official New Launch

(65) 6639 2567

http://alex-residences.officialnewlaunch.com/

info@officialnewlaunch.com