Alex Stein Unmasks Inhumane Treatment of Medically Exempt Non-Mask Wearers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- When a video tagged "Peaceful Protestors at Trader Joes" was recently posted on the Conspiracy Castel 2.0 YouTube channel, Alex Stein of Conspiracy Castle Highlights the Conspiracy Behind Wearing Masks raised eyebrows...and questions. As intended, the peaceful protest production has many second-thinking the legitimacy of the effectiveness of wearing masks as a solution to the spread of COVID-19. The YouTube is gaining traction across the nation and in other countries as well as scores of views continue to rack up along with comments from many.



"Unfortunately, a peaceful protest became necessary," stated Alex. The discrimination and inhumane treatment of medically exempt individuals by establishments, such as Trader Joes, became personal when Alex's friend, David Weiss, became a victim of such treatment. Alex charges that Trader Joes is guilty of not adhering to American Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines because they force people to wear masks, regardless of any underlying medical issues. "It is unacceptable," Alex added.



The controversial stance isn't the first Alex has taken on subjects surrounding the Covid-19 situation. His new multimedia show, Conspiracy Castle, is quickly being recognized for exploring the possibility that the public is being subjected to lies deliberately delivered in an attempt to dictate and control during the supposed pandemic.



In the video, Alex can be seen addressing shoppers, sharing his conviction that mask wearing is not a viable solution to the COVID-19 outbreak. He is not alone in his beliefs as others. Even President Donald Trump and his Brazilian counterpart have downplayed the practice. Alex alleges that governments of other worldwide countries have created different measures to curb the virus' spread and questions why America isn't doing the same.



For more information about Alex Stein and his explorative work with Conspiracy Castle, please visit - www.ConspiracyCastle.live. Alex and his works can be also found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.



