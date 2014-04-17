Alexa Jay Presents an Exclusive Collection of Hand Bags

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Hand bags are regarded as one of the most favorite accessories which women carry at every place. These bags come in various shapes and sizes to suit every need of the person. They are not only regarded as the fashion accessory but come in handy as well. Every woman has her own collection of hand bags which are used for various purposes. They store their belongings and carry it with style. The market is full of beautifully made bags and customers are presented with a vast number of options.



One such designer who presents her own collection through her online store is Indre Jakumaite. Her online store is named Alexa Jay and features an exclusive collection of handbags. Indre has been mentored by the founder of Denim Boutique, Donna Ida Thornton. The website has been divided into 3 different categories which features three varieties of handbags. They have been classified as Satchel, Tote, and Skinny Note. Under Satchel the store features a distinctive collection of Alexa Jay handbags which are the ones that can be closed from above. The other Alexa Jay bags in Tote and Skinny Note are the easy to carry handbags.



The site also offers the option to compare different hand bags to help the user understand the areas where one is better than the other. It also gives the customer a brief overview of the functionality each bag comes with. The bags are branded as Alexa Jay Indre Jakumaite and Alexa Jay Marie Claire as they are the two designers behind each product. Customers viewing the site can be updated with the latest products and the availability of the different bags through the blog which features latest updates. The blog also features updates about the achievements and the acclamation received by the brand.



In order to purchase any bag from the website, customers would need to select the bags they like and make the payment. They can make the payment using a Paypal ID and the moment the amount gets processed, the order would be confirmed. After receiving each order the team at Alexa Jay would send the bags to the doorsteps of the customers using the appropriate transit options. In case people do have more queries about the products or how they could order them, they can get in touch with the owners through the contact form on the website. Wholesale buyers may also get in touch with them to book bulk orders.



About Alexa Jay

Alexa Jay is an online shopping website which features a vast collection of Hand bags. These bags have been exclusively designed by Indre Jakumait and her partner. Buying can be done directly from the website and customers may send the payments through paypal. For more information they could log on to the website and know more about the products.



http://alexajay.co.uk/



For Media Contact:

Company: Alexa Jay

Website: http://alexajay.co.uk/