Alexander Appraisal & Estate Services Announces New One-Stop Estate Liquidation Service

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Alexander Appraisal and Estate Services offer a One-Stop Estate Liquidation Service. This personalized professional service allows people to achieve maximum returns with minimal stress by utilizing one single company. Literally, One Call Does It All!



One-Stop Solution encompasses three critical unified steps:



1. Appraisal and Evaluation

2. Important, more valuable items are identified and evaluated then scheduled for sale in the best upscale market selling venues to generate the highest dollar amounts

3. The remaining items are organized, categorized, priced and sold at a fully-staffed estate sale.



The Appraisal

The experienced, impartial professional appraisers at Alexander Appraisal and Estate Services will provide clients with an accredited appraisal report. Our accredited estate appraisal includes: an on-site examination of the personal property complete with measurements, condition assessments and photographs, an accredited appraisal report consisting of detailed descriptions, images of items, and values assigned, or a narrative preliminary estimate.



Placement of Valuable Items into Proper Sales Venues



The items deemed to important or most valuable in the appraisal are identified and evaluated to determine the best upscale market selling venues to generate the highest dollar amounts, then scheduled for sale in those markets. Deborah Alexander has over 20 years of experience liquidating valuable estate properties. She will personally guide one’s valuables through the time-consuming, complex process of liquidation. Alexander Appraisals has the ability to place people’s items with private collectors, museums, public institutions, and major auction houses, both domestically and abroad.



The Estate Sale

The remaining valuables are then organized, categorized, priced and then sold at an estate sale hosted by Alexander Appraisals and Estate Services. Our estate sale services include advertising, set up and preparation, client payment options, clean up, donation, recycling, and an accounting statement at the conclusion of the estate sale.



The Result - One Call Does It All!

This One-Stop Estate service offers our clients the fastest and most profitable solution to the difficult, stressful and time-consuming task of estate liquidation. One company. Expert appraisers. Thoroughly experienced art and antiques brokers. Top Estate Sale Managers. All powered by the knowledge to have valuable items sold quickly and at the right price.



Make that One-Call 281-630-3361 today to the professional experts at Alexander Appraisal and Estate Services.



People will receive a prompt complimentary consultation and evaluation.



Contact:

Deborah Alexander

Email: Deborah@alexanderappraisalservices.com

http://www.alexanderappraisalservices.com/

http://www.alexanderestatesales.com/

Phone: 281-630-3361

Fax: 713-722-9695

Address: 933 Boros Drive, Houston, Texas 77024