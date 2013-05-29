Alexander Crecca of New Mexico Injury Attorneys, PC Aka the Crecca Law Firm Named Super Lawyer

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Alexander Crecca was recently given the distinct honor of being named a Super Lawyer among personal injury attorneys. This rating service looks at attorneys from over 70 different areas of law. Each lawyer awarded with this honor is one that has achieved a reputation as being one of the best. They must also be well known among their peers in order to be eligible for this award.



The process of selecting an attorney into the Super Lawyer family begins with other attorneys. An attorney’s peers must nominate them for this distinction. Each nominee is then evaluated by their peers and thoroughly researched by the committee who chooses the recipients of the Super Lawyer recognition. Every attorney that is nominated for this title is placed in the Super Lawyer magazine. Each nominee gets a profile published in the magazine that others can use to determine who should win the honor. This information is also published in larger newspapers across the country.



Alexander Crecca runs his own law firm, New Mexico Injury Attorneys, PC , which specializes in personal injury cases in New Mexico. Alexander Crecca has won many important personal injury cases in Albuquerque, helping his clients obtain justice after a tragic accident or devastating loss. His proven track record resulted in $10.2 Million Jury Verdict for a Quadriplegic Injury, $1.7 Million for a Burn Injury, $875,000 for a Back Injury and $635,000 for Premises Injury, among others.



Many of Crecca’s clients have praised his skills both in and out of the courtroom such as G. Pfeifer who said, “I had a consultation with him, and he made me feel very confident with my case. Alex was very honest, and has stayed in touch very well thus far throughout working with my case.” His professionalism and easy-going manner puts his clients at ease and helps him connect with the judge and jury in every case he argues.



