Alexandria, VA Based Top Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Promotes Virginia "Stress-Less Living Expo" to Be Co-Hosted by "Xocai" and "Tony Robbins"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Take a day off! The purpose of the day is to spend time for oneself and to remember that not only are they worth it, but everyone deserve the best in all areas of their life! Dr. Stepheme Provencher will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call them today! (571) 248-0695

Stress-Less Living Expo (October 4-5, Falls Church, VA)

Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Come and be pampered with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower oneself with knowledge for them to share with others. To learn more about this event visit their website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center they are here to serve the community and hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. They will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.



http://www.drstephane.com/



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Thanks To All! A very special thank you goes out to their patients for voting Dr. Stéphane Provencher for Best Chiropractor in Gainesville/Haymarket area for 2013. He received the "Talk of the Town Award" with their support. Dr. Stéphane recognizes that it is an honor and privilege to provide the best chiropractic and holistic health care possible. Their office’s mission is to give everyone the opportunity to live the longest, healthiest and most active lifestyles possible. Everyone deserves to be healthy. They deliver the deepest care for their patients and always welcome new patients to become part of their family. (talkofthetownnews.com/index.php?option=com_wrapper&view=wrapper&Itemid=89&year=2012&phone=5712480695)



Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. He is fluent in French and English. While at Logan College, Dr. Provencher’s numerous honors included the Dean’s List, the Health Center Achievement Award, the Clinical Assistant Award and Who’s Who among students in American Universities and Colleges. He has studied extensively at the postgraduate level earning Whiplash Certification, Craniopathy Certification, Pediatric Certification and Kinesiotaping Certification.



Dr. Stéphane wants to attract an audience that is conscience of having a healthier lifestyle. This way they will be more inclined to appreciate the health benefits of Xocai and all the other services/market. (Holistic Mom's Group, Gluten-Free Groups/Magazines, Non-GMO Project, Tony Robbins fans, Holistic/Alternative Care. We also want to have the products reach the Chiropractic, Naturopaths and Holistic Doctors. They also are planning to include their Standard Process rep in the Expo. This product is only sold in doctors’ offices, so he will have access to another network. They also would like to reach Japanese associations/groups. This way the product is being introduced here for any family/friends that they have in Japan. They also would like to reach the University audience to promote more of the energy drink and protein shakes; also for the Tony Robbins value proposal. (Source)



http://mxi.myvoffice.com/naomihowison/contact/index.html



Dr. Stéphane also would like to reach the Diabetic communities since this Xocai product will be a valuable incentive for them. As well as the communities that can benefit from the antioxidants such as Fibromyalgia. They also want to introduce it to salons or country clubs so that the skin care line and shampoo/conditioning line. The expo is designed without any entrance fee, this way people are more inclined to come in. There will be raffle tickets they can purchase in lieu of the entrance fee. The prizes will be gift certificates to local restaurants/stores. This way it is a win-win for those businesses because it drives the consumer back into their venues.



About Dr. Stéphane

Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies.



http://www.drstephane.com/