ALFAcashier Introduces All-New Live Exchange Rate Tracking for Bitcoin and Other E-Currencies

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Popular online currency exchange service ALFAcashier announced today the introduction of its new tool for tracking Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) exchange rates. The tool was developed as a response to the highly volatile nature of e-currency markets and the resulting constant fluctuation of exchange rates on currency exchange services. ALFAcashier’s new tracking function updates conversion rates for BTC and LTC to Euros (EUR), US dollars (USD) and other world currencies every minute. It also shows exchange rate history charts for the past month.



“With an ever increasing number of online businesses trading in Bitcoins and other e-currencies, it is vital that e-currency users are able to instantly understand the value of a transaction in their local currency,” said Helena Schwartz, Head of Customer Service at ALFAcashier. “ALFAcashier users can now make informed decisions about exactly when they should transfer e-currency funds to their bank account, or when they should purchase Bitcoins, based on up-to-the-minute exchange rates and exchange rate histories.”



ALFAcashier users benefit from low commission rates compared with other e-currency exchange services. The service offers four tiered account levels and a cumulative discount program, allowing regular users to benefit from even better rates. ALFAcashier is also fully automated and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the year.



Pricing and availability:



The ALFAcashier exchange rate tracker can be accessed here: https://www.alfacashier.com/crypto-rates



Registration to the ALFAcashier service is free: https://www.alfacashier.com/



About ALFAcashier

ALFAcashier was launched in 2012. The service offers favourable exchange rates on the exchange of Bitcoins and other e-currencies, and exceptional standards of service and support. As of 2014, ALFAcashier uses SEPA/SWIFT transfers to work with banks worldwide. The company’s mission is to provide a fast and convenient currency exchange platform, and to make funds available in every country of the world.



Contact: Denis Hertz

Company: Alfa East Ltd.

Title: PR Manager

E-mail: pr@alfacashier.com