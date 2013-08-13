Ontario, Toronto -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Alfaplanhold.com offers edge binding machine and steel flat files from trusted brands. The edge binding machines they store are made of sturdy plastic and offer an inexpensive way to bind all the important documents and protect them from any damage. They also stock a range of steel flat files to comfortably store all the documents and access them comfortably.



The edge binding machine they stock is one valuable stationery for the offices used for binding format documents together for future reference or storage. Another important application is to bind the edges of drawings, blueprints or other large-sized documents that are handled more frequently.



Their edge binder machine helps to prevent the drawing, blueprints or any other document from tearing or wrinkling due to frequent handling. It is a great product to safeguard the important documents which can be of great importance in the future. Their steel flat file cabinets are another great storage stationery to keep the important files and documents well-organized.



The flat file cabinets are made of steel and contain five drawers. The sturdy steel cabinets feature heavy steel drawer rails that provide extra strength for quiet and smooth operation of the drawers. The steel flat files include label holders and chrome drawer handles, and are available in different sizes and colors.



They also offer steel flat file that allows the user to retrieve files with greater ease as it raises the files up to 6 inches off the ground. All the parts are made up of steel which provides its durability for a longer period of time. Apart from these stationeries, Alfaplanhold.com also stocks lots of equipments and supplies from reputed brands which are of great use at the office or the workplace.



About Alfaplanhold.com

Alfaplanhold.com is the one stop shop for large document storage, plan files, drafting equipment, engineering, architect and survey supplies. They carry Industry trusted brands like advanced organizing systems, Alvin, Atlas, Artograph, Borco, Clearprint, Dahle, Gagne, Koizumi, Lasico, Mayline Group, PiCo Design, Placom, Safco Products, Scalex Measuring Tools, Skrebba Skre-Rand, Ulrich Planfiles and many more.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.alfaplanhold.com or call them at 1-647-290-1677.