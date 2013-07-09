Alfaplanhold.com Offers Large Sized Dahle Guillotine Paper Cutter for Industrial Projects

Ontario, Toronto -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Alfaplanhold.com offers a diverse range of standard and large sized paper cutters and trimmers and the most advanced measuring supplies. They stock large industrial sized Dahle Guillotine paper cutter in Canada to match project requirements when standard sizes are not enough. They also offer the most advanced and professional quality triangular drafting scales for best accuracy.



Apart from the standard sized paper cutters and trimmers, Alfaplanhold.com also stocks the large sized Dahle Guillotine paper cutter Canada for a better performance and while making the cutting task more expeditious and safer. Apart from being used for bigger industrial requirements it has great features to match the requirements of custom frame shops, print & copy centers, etc.



The Dahle Guillotine paper cutter provides cutting lengths of 32" and 43" and also includes an integrated metal stand. The self-sharpening ground steel blade can successfully cut up to 40 sheets of paper in a single attempt. This machine is equipped with an adjustable hand crank and lockable T-square and gives the desired precision one want in every cut.



They also offer the professional Triangular scales drafting built in line with the most advanced German technology. These scales are known for provide the best results for any kind of architectural or engineering project. The ranges of scales they stock are used by architects, engineers and also for any kind of mechanical drafting.



They are online distributors and a leading web-based source for all engineering, measuring and survey supplies and equipment at competitive prices. They ship direct all across Canada, United States and over 20 international destinations worldwide. With combined industry knowledge of over 25 years, the dedicated employees of AlfaPlanhold.Com have actually used many of the products they represent.



With over 400 products and growing, their web store never stops providing round the clock shopping experience to the buyers.



About Alfaplanhold.com

Alfaplanhold.com is one-stop shop for large document storage, plan files, drafting equipment, engineering, architect and survey supplies. They carry Industry trusted brands like advanced organizing systems, Alvin, Atlas, Artograph, Borco, Clearprint, Dahle, Gagne, Koizumi, Lasico, Mayline Group, PiCo Design, Placom, Safco Products, Scalex Measuring Tools, Skrebba Skre-rand, Ulrich Planfiles and many more.



To know more about them please visit http://www.alfaplanhold.com or call them at 1-647-290-1677