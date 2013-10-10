Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of AlfaStrakhovanie Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'AlfaStrakhovanie Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'AlfaStrakhovanie Group' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

AlfaStrakhovanie Group (AlfaStrakhovanie) is an insurance company based in Russia. It provides a wide range of life and non-life insurance products to private individuals and corporate customers. The group's product portfolio includes property insurance, automobile insurance, life insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, cargo insurance, liability insurance, pet insurance, title insurance, trade credit insurance, aircraft insurance, yacht insurance and boat insurance. In addition, the group maintains partnerships with major reinsurance companies such as Swiss Re, Munich Re, Hannover Re, GenRe, SCOR, Lloyd's of London and Partner Re. It operates through a network of about 400 representative offices and serves about 16.5 million private clients and 390,000 corporate customers in Russia. AlfaStrakhovanie is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.



Companies Mentioned



AlfaStrakhovanie Group



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