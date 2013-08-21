Alfie & Molly's Dog Bakery, a Renowned and Trusted Supplier of Organic Dog Treats, Has Just Launched a New Website

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- A family business whose mission is to provide yummy treats to dogs has just launched a new website or online store. Word has it that Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery, a renowned supplier of yummy and healthy treats, decided to open their website after getting a fair amount of success in Bristol, UK. With this latest development, the people behind Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery will now be able to expose their products and brand to a wider audience on the internet. Furthermore, this new website will give dog owners from all over the world a more convenient way of buying yummy, healthy and high-grade homemade dog treats for their beloved canine friends. If you are interested in buying their homemade dog biscuits and treats, visit Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery’s new website at http://alfieandmolly.co.uk/, or call them through 01454 855787.



Dog owners cannot go wrong with Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery. Unlike other dog food suppliers, Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery’s products have now been DEFRA approved. As a legit and trusted supplier of dog treats, Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery is required to submit its products to an independent laboratory for regular testing in order to ensure that they are safe for your canine friends to enjoy and consume. In addition to being DEFRA approved, Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery is registered and licensed to perform business in Bristol, UK. On top of it all, this renowned and trusted UK dog bakery has a CIEH Food Hygiene Safety Certification.



As an online UK dog bakery store, Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery offers a great range of products to its customers. At Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery, you get to choose from a wide variety of homemade dog treats, organic dog treats, gourmet mini muffins and homemade biscuits. To get a complete list of their products and dog treats, refer to their website at http://alfieandmolly.co.uk/.



Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery’s products are all safe, natural and high-grade. Unlike most commercial dog foods, their products have no additional salt, preservatives and sugar. In addition to that, all their scrumptious dog treats are made up of organic and nutritious ingredients like coconut oil, carob, peanut butter, carrots, liver, honey, olive oil, oats and flour. Maria Szabo, a representative of Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery, said “As responsible pet owners, we understand the need for having organic and high-grade foods for your dogs. Like humans, it is very essential for dogs to consume healthy and organic treats. With this in mind, we have decided to create healthy treats for our dogs and other dogs as well.”



Apart from selling high-grade and delightful dog treats, Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery also has a very insightful and informative blog. Basically, the main objective of their blog is to provide relevant tips and suggestions to all dog owners. Additionally, the blog was designed to showcase the latest news about dogs and pets. If you want to get some essential tips in dog care and grooming, visit Alfie & Molly’s Dog Bakery’s blog at http://alfieandmolly.co.uk/blog/.