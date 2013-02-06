Alfred B. Porter: Making This World a Better Place for Children Through His Stories

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- In an effort to celebrate the upcoming Black History Month, Professor Alfred Porter , whose life is dedicated to the academe, writing and public speaking, is pleased to announce that he is one of the successful and highlighted EBook writers recognized by the said event and its organization. Porter is more than happy to be one of the popular children EBook writers of his generation, as his efforts to make a difference have just been acknowledged.



The magnificent works of Porter encourage children to explore their imagination about a world they could possibly build, too. As an EBook writer, he specializes in sci-fi, Bible stories-related works, and fable genres. Apparently, his books target children who are eager to know “How David Really Defeated Goliath”, the life story of “Princess Sarah”, relationship of Man and animals in “The Farmer and the Cow”, among many other stories.



Although the 21st century generation is also known as not the “reading type”, Professor Porter tries to revive the joy and excitement a person can feel from reading various stories whether on a paperback or on a downloadable material. Nothing beats the fun of living in a child’s imagination, the feeling of wanderlust, and non-stop curiosity about the world, people and animals.



About Alfred Porter

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Professor Alfred Porter had a roller coaster career life as he used to travel in many countries of Europe before realizing his ultimate goal. He used to be a local news reporter/photographer, editor, janitor, clerk, and a teacher. His early teaching experience was the turning point of his life that he decided to become a teacher by profession finally.



He was an English language instructor at several academic institutions in Spain, US and Saudi Arabia, while taking his intellectual pursuits. As of right now, he is taking his time preparing his own Facebook page so that fans can now easily interact with him via social media.



