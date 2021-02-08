New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Algae Products Market



Algae are a class of marine organisms that can photosynthesize and generate energy via this method. Algae have features such as carbon dioxide intake, preservation of basic nutrients, micronutrients in microorganisms. With the growing demand for food and agricultural production, it has become increasingly difficult to save land for food production in many countries. Even so, the increasing number of commodities that can be created in the farmsteads during the year without the use of agricultural land can, to some degree, aid in this scenario.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



Intake of dietary products and dietary supplements, leading to improvements in people's habits, has changed the outlook of this sector, increasing the consumption of food products of more biological sources, thereby pushing the industry forward. The increased usage of these materials in the pharmaceutical field for the manufacture of medicines, immunosuppressants, and antibacterial medications, neuroprotective commodities, medical chemotherapeutic agents, cancer therapy drugs, and pharmacology is also another significant factor projejcted to drive the industry's growth.



Regional Landscape



Europe led the market in 2018 due to increased customer awareness, accounting for a higher intake of these supplements and food products. The Asia-Pacific regional segment of the industry is projected to remain the fastest-growing segment in the period 2019-2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% due to the untapped consumer opportunities offered in developing countries such as China and India.



Further key findings from the report suggest



These products are used in various applications such as F&B, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, personal care, chemical, feed, and pharmaceuticals.



Increasing use of these products in healthy food items to produce natural nutrient supplements, thereby emerging as a promising substitute for animal-based nutrition.



The occurrence of key Phyto-ingredients like beta-carotene, carotenoids, omega three fatty acids, and astaxanthin in products with health benefits is experiencing a high demand from food supplement manufacturers, pharmaceutical, and nutraceuticals industry.



Growing application of these products in the pharmaceutical sector for manufacturing antimicrobials, antivirals and anti-bacterial medicines, neuroprotective products, human therapeutic proteins, drugs for cancer treatment is another key factor expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Algae Products market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Algae Products market are listed below:



Euglena Co., Ltd., Algae Systems LLC., Cyanotech Corporation, Cargill, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, Algenol Biofuels Inc., LLC, Corbion, Algatechnologies, Cellana Inc., and Earthrise Nutritional.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Spirulina



Chlorella



Astaxanthin



Beta Carotene



Hydrocolloids (Agar, Alginates, and Carrageenans)



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food & Beverages



Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements



Personal Care



Feed



Pharmaceuticals



Chemicals



Fuel



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Brown



Blue-green



Green



Red



Others (yellow-brown algae and golden algae)



Radical Features of the Algae Products Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Algae Products market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Algae Products industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Algae Products Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Algae Products Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Algae Products Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Algae Products Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Algae Products Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



