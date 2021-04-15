New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Greater awareness of the health benefits of these products. Growing consumer preference for alternative protein sources has also led to the demand for algae-based food ingredients are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Algae products during the forecast period.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global algae products market was valued at USD 11.09 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. These are plants that range from microscopic to large seaweeds. They are fastest growing plant organisms which are converting sunlight, CO2, and nutrients into organic matter that can replace many commonly used oils such as fish, palm. They are having the characteristics such as consumption of carbon-dioxide, storage of essential nutrients, minerals, and vitamins in microorganisms. These form organic food molecules from carbon dioxide and water through the development of photosynthesis, in which they acquire energy from sunlight. Similar to land plants, they are at the presence of the food chain, and, agreed that plants are virtually absent from the oceans, the existence of nearly all marine life—including whales, seals, fishes, turtles, shrimps, lobsters, clams, octopuses, sea stars, and worms—ultimately depends upon algae.



Increasing prevalence of various life-threatening diseases is one of the main reasons for changing consumer's preference for the naturally derived item. The demand for cosmetic applications such as in skin care items including, anti-aging, regenerate care stuffs, emollient and as an anti-irritant in peelers is further adding up to the growing industry during the forecast period. Application in fertilizer industry to improve the water binding capacity and mineral composition of the soil is another factor creating industry growth opportunity for shortly.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Euglena Co., Ltd., Algae Systems LLC., Cyanotech Corporation, Cargill, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, Algenol Biofuels Inc., LLC, Corbion, Algatechnologies, Cellana Inc., and Earthrise Nutritional.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Algae Products market.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Spirulina



Chlorella



Astaxanthin



Beta Carotene



Hydrocolloids (Agar, Alginates, and Carrageenans)



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food & Beverages



Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements



Personal Care



Feed



Pharmaceuticals



Chemicals



Fuel



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Brown



Blue-green



Green



Red



Others (yellow-brown algae and golden algae)



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Algae Products market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Algae Products market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Algae Products Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Algae Products Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Algae Products Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Algae Products Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Algae Products Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



