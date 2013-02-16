Algeria Agribusiness Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- With wheat and dairy production systematically short of consumption, Algeria is a major importer of food products. The 2012/13 season will be no exception to this trend, although wheat output is expected to jump, helped by favourable weather. Although imports are likely to mainly come from traditional suppliers such as European countries this season, Algeria is increasingly expanding trading links with countries such as Brazil and India, especially for dairy and beef products. Although food price inflation has ticked slightly higher since July, the country's food security is likely to remain fairly stable in the coming months owing to high supplies from the summer harvest.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Views
- Wheat production growth to 2016/17: 31.8% to 3.7mn tonnes. Wheat production will be supported by increased investment in irrigation and improved use of plant genetics and certified seeds and fertilisers.
- Milk consumption growth to 2017: 27.8% to 2.0mn tonnes. In addition to higher levels of disposable income and the increasing availability of a more diverse array of dairy products on the local market, government-subsidised milk - sold at fixed prices - will underpin our relatively strong dairy consumption outlook to 2017.
- Barley production growth to 2016/17: 48.5% to 2.0mn tonnes. Our forecast errs on the side of caution. Significant changes to the size of the harvested area from one year to the next are a fairly regular occurrence in Algeria, reflecting the limited availability of water and irrigation.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: US$2.4mn in 2013; growth to average 2.0% annually between 2011/12 and 2016/17.
- 2013 real GDP growth: 3.6% (up from 3.2% in 2012; predicted to average 3.4% over 2012- 2017).
- Consumer price inflation: 7.8% in 2013 (down from 5.2% in 2012).
Key Developments
Nestle opened a new milk powder factory close to capital city Algiers, in October 2011. This factory follows a commitment by the Algerian government to open up trade and encourage international companies to establish a presence and help to boost local production. Private companies have begun to participate in local milk collection, helping collection to grow from 390mn litres in 2009/10 to 688mn litres in 2011/12. Although the private sector plays a dominant role in the Algerian dairy sector, stateowned group Giplait remains the leader in the pasteurised reconstituted milk market. The company owns 15 of the total 120 dairy processing facilities in the country.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Morocco Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- South Korea Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- New Zealand Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- China Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- South Africa Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Italy Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Nigeria Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Thailand Agribusiness Report Q1 2013