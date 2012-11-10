Algeria Autos Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Algeria Autos Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2012 -- The top eight carmakers in Algeria have reported strong sales in Q112, with combined total of 83,936 units indicate that the country looks well on track for another strong year of growth in 2012.
Renault has announced its sales in Algeria have increased 50.5% in the first half of 2012, up 0.8 points year-on-year (y-o-y), for a 28.1% share of the market. Algeria is now Renault's six largest market, compared with 13th at the end of 2011. The country is Renault's third largest market for LCV sales. Renault is involved with ongoing negotiations with the Algerian government to build a factory in the country to expand in North Africa
Indian brand Maruti Suzuki is also reportedly happy with its progress in Algeria. Chief Operating Officer Mayank Pareek told the Economic Times: 'Now of course we are developing a very robust strategy for Africa. Already our largest market has been Algeria where we are doing reasonably well. We are, in fact, doing very well there.'
Figures released by the Association des Concessionaires Automobiles d'Algerie (ACAA) in January 2012 show that 280,803 new cars were sold in Algeria in 2011 (excluding sales figures from the local BMW, Great Wall Motors, Iveco and Mercedes-Benz dealerships). This represents an increase of 26.4% year on year (y-o-y) on the 222,123 cars sold in 2010 and reverses the negative trend in sales seen over 2009- 10. The strong annual sales figure also bodes well for the future development of the indigenous auto industry over our newly extended forecast period to 2016.
Early indications for 2012 also appear encouraging. Although no overall sales data for the entire auto industry have been released by the ACAA as yet, individual manufacturers have now released Q112 sales figures, which indicate that there remains strong demand within the local market. In this context, in April 2012, the El Watan newspaper reported on the Q112 sales results from the Algerian market. These showed that Renault remains the dominant player, selling 26,549 vehicles (across its Renault and Dacia brands) during the first three months of the year. Renault manufactures the top-selling car in Algeria at the present time, the mid-size Symbol sedan, which sold 8,831 units over Q112.
In second place is Peugeot, which has now displaced South Korean manufacturer Hyundai from its longheld runner-up position in the Algerian market. Peugeot sold 11,857 vehicles over Q112, while Hyundai only managed 10,378 unit sales over the first quarter.
Peugeot's best-selling model is the 207, which sold 5,681 units over Q112, with the larger 308 the best selling model within the small family car sub-segment, on 1,439 sales. All of Peugeot's models are currently gaining ground within their sub-segments at the present time.
