Algeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- BMI View: With the push into emerging markets by pharmaceutical companies and the dangers of importing drugs into the Algerian market well documented, it makes sense that large multinational drugmakers would want to partner with local companies. High rates of foreign direct investment in the past year also indicate that the Deloitte Vision 2012 report on the viability of using Algeria as a hub for the production of biologics was a success, and its recommendations have been at least internalised by the Algerian government. However, interestingly it is European drugmakers that are making moves in the country, while the Deloitte report was supposed to assist US drugmakers entering the market.
Headline Expenditure Projections:
- Pharmaceuticals: DZD218.5bn (US$3.00bn) in 2011 to DZD233.9bn (US$3.12bn) in 2012; +7.0% in local currency terms and +4.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast up marginally from Q112.
- Healthcare: DZD531.3bn (US$7.29bn) in 2011 to DZD565.1bn (US$7.54bn) in 2012; +6.4% in local currency terms and +3.4% in US dollar terms. Forecast down moderately from Q212 due to new historic data.
- Medical devices: DZD28.3bn (US$388mn) in 2011 to DZD30.11bn (US$401mn) in 2012; +6.6% in local currency terms and +3.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast down slightly from Q112 due to foreign exchange considerations.
Risk/Reward Ratings: In Q212, Algeria's overall score has risen slightly, but the country remains 12th out of the 30 regional markets surveyed in the expanded Middle East and Africa (MEA) matrix. Its composite score rose by 1.5 points quarter-on-quarter and stands at a modest 46.6 out of 100, compared with the regional average of 44.5.
Key Trends And Developments:
- In April 2012, Novo Nordisk signed a partnership with state-backed drugmaker Saidal Laboratories. In the same month, AstraZeneca agreed to collaborate with local private pharmaceutical company Biopharm. With the opening of Hikma's second production facility in the country in 2011 and the US drugmaker Amgen announcing plans to open a production facility, it is apparent that the Algerian market is becoming increasingly attractive for multinational drugmakers.
- Abdi Ibrahim is set to expand to new markets by establishing operations and partnerships with local firms in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia. Chief executive Candan Karabagli told Hurriyet Daily News the company plans to create new operations and partnerships in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Kazakhstan over the next few years.
