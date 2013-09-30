New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Algeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Although the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) is encouraged by the Algerian government's intention to improve its pharmaceutical policies, it is evident that the Ministry of Health continues to make the entire process of launching patented medicines, from registration to importation, difficult for innovative drugmakers. While these policies are clearly detrimental to innovative drugmakers, import restrictions and volume control policies are also having a negative effect on local medicines supply and therefore patients' health. As medicines supply is expected to remain highly reliant on imports, continuing these policies will have an increasingly negative impact on medicines consumption in Algeria.
Headline Expenditure Projections:
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- Pharmaceuticals: DZD245.50bn (US$3.16bn) in 2012 to DZD273.72bn (US$3.65bn) in 2013; +11.5% in local currency and +15.7% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast broadly unchanged in relation to the previous quarter's projection.
- Healthcare: DZD666.09bn (US$8.56bn) in 2012 to DZD745.43bn (US$9.94bn) in 2013; +11.9% in local currency and +16.1% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast increased in relation to the previous quarter's projection due to base effects.
Risk/Reward Rating: In our Q413 Risk/Rewards Ratings (RRR) tool, Algeria remains in ninth position out of the 30 countries surveyed in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Algeria's score for its Industry Rewards variable indicates the country's favourable longer-term standing in terms of its pharmaceutical market development. However, we continue to envisage elevated risks, not just from a political perspective, but also on account of healthcare funding.
Key Trends And Developments:
- In May 2013, German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim opened a new scientific office in Ouled Fayet in Algeria, in a bid to expand its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The new scientific office will conduct high-quality research on cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes and other bodily infections. The office will also be responsible for evaluating the quality of products, and dealing with product and process design. Boehringer decided to open its scientific office in Algeria due to the country's strategic location and its standing as the second-biggest pharmaceutical market in Africa, according to Karim El Alaoui, the managing director of Boehringer Ingelheim for the MENA region.
- In April 2013, Algerian pharmaceutical major Saidal signed contracts for the construction of three new production units for generic medicines. The plants, to be located at Zmirli, Constantine and Cherchell, will cost around EUR100mn. The companies in charge of the contracts are, respectively, Algerian Softal, Spanish WES and Italian Bonatti. We view Saidal's expansionary efforts as being aimed both at domestic and export markets.
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