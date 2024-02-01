Alginates and Derivatives Market Worth $651 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028

The alginates and derivatives market is experiencing significant growth, projected to reach USD 651 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023. Alginates, renowned for their diverse functional properties, find extensive applications across various industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.



Download PDF Brochure



Market Overview:



The market report by MarketsandMarkets provides a detailed insight into the alginates and derivatives market, encompassing types including sodium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, and PGA, along with diverse applications spanning food & beverages, industrial usage, and pharmaceuticals. The market is segmented based on forms including powder, liquid, and gel forms, with comprehensive data presented through 240 market data tables and 190 figures spread across 320 pages.



Sodium Alginate Dominance:



Sodium alginate emerges as the leading type in terms of value, attributed to its exceptional versatility and functional properties. Derived from brown seaweed, sodium alginate exhibits remarkable gelling, thickening, and stabilizing abilities, making it indispensable in various industries such as pharmaceuticals and textiles.



Key Applications:



The food & beverage segment is poised for substantial growth within the alginates and derivatives market. Sodium alginate plays a pivotal role in enhancing textures and stabilizing formulations in food products, aligning seamlessly with the global shift towards plant-based diets and clean-label preferences.



Make an Inquiry



Regional Dynamics:



Europe leads in market value, driven by economic stability and evolving consumer preferences towards health and wellness. The region's emphasis on natural and clean-label products aligns well with the properties of alginates, influencing manufacturers to incorporate them into a diverse range of offerings.



Key Market Players:



Prominent players in the alginates and derivatives market include Cargill Inc., KIMICA Corporation, FMC Corporation, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, and The Dow Chemical Company. These companies focus on expansion and collaboration strategies to enhance their market presence across regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.



In conclusion, the alginates and derivatives market continues to witness steady growth driven by their exceptional functional properties and diverse applications across multiple industries, with sodium alginate leading the forefront of innovation and demand.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441