New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The study of the Alginates & Derivatives Market by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive overview of the market size and trends of the Alginates & Derivatives Market on a global and regional scale. The report also provides an assessment of the factors and parameters that have the potential to impact the growth and expansion of the market. The insightful information offered by the report assists in making profitable business decisions and formulate strategic investment plans to gain maximum returns. In addition to this, the study is equipped with a detailed analysis of the companies to help the readers understand the competitive scope of the market.



The global sodium alginate market has witnessed few developments within recent times in 2018, the Science for Environment Policy introduced seaweed gel coating for contemporary and concrete homes as a sustainable method to urge obviate harmful air particles. It's one of its kind in innovative products for homes.In 2018, the European Commission approved DuPont Nutrition and Health to renounce its alginates business to the JRS group, a pioneer in the manufacturing of functional additives from the plant base.The growing awareness about the sustainable features of sodium alginates is paving the way for ample growth potential within the global sodium alginate market. The ever increasing demand from the food and pharmaceutical industry are expected to carve growth opportunities within the industry.



Key Companies of the Alginates & Derivatives Market are:



Fmc Corporation, Kimica Corporation, Cargill Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Penford Corporation, Ashland Inc., Brenntag AG, Dastech International, Inc., Döhler Group



The report also provides an extensive analysis of the latest product developments, technological advancement, and advancements research and developments in the global Alginates & Derivatives Market industry. The report provides forecast estimations about the market's scope for the years 2020-2027. The cumulative information about crucial segments provides a thorough analysis to the reader that might assist them in achieving expected growth for their business.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Sodium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

PGA

Others (ammonium alginate, magnesium alginate)



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Dry

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Others (personal care, cosmetics, fertilizers, and spa treatments)



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Alginates & Derivative Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alginates & Derivative Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Alginates & Derivative Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Alginates & Derivative Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing Demand for Natural Food Additives

4.4.1.2. Multi-Functionality of Alginates & Derivatives

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis…



The regional analysis covers the following regions of the key geographies of the Alginates & Derivatives Market:



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



