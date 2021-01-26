Algopax Announces Exciting Offer for Forex Traders

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Algopax has made its Best Algorithmic Intelligence Forex Software available to traders for free for a limited period of time.



The company with vast experience in forex trading created the software three years ago with phenomenal results. It has been designed to help traders, trade forex automatically to generate consistent profits.



And now the makers are offering it completely free for a limited period of time. Touted as the Best Free Forex Robot 2021, this software facilitates 100% automatic trading without any prior experience required.



Quite simply, it functions as a Deep Machine Learning Trading Robot that doesn't require any work on the part of the trader after set up. It holds the power to unlock the key to fast results and offers the easiest way to generate passive income.



Some of the unique features of the software include:



- Auto trading, which is possible as soon as traders click on the auto trade option.



- The software auto compounds monthly and sets the lot size to give brilliant results.



- Non-stop analysis of the market is another smart feature, which allows it to continue trading at all times.



- The algorithm has incorporated eight trading strategies, which ensures that several trading opportunities are explored to the fullest.



- It has a strong risk management feature, which sets Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically for traders.



- The software can also trade up to 9 currency pairs and results in higher returns.



Algopax helps interested traders understand software features through webinars, enabling them to make the most of the limited-period free offer.



About Algopax

This Singapore-based firm has more than a decade's experience in forex trading and has created software that helps traders buy and sell automatically to make profits.



Media Contact



URL: https://algopaxfx.com/

Email: Algopaxfx@gmail.com