Summary:

Algorithm trading is a special type of trading that comprises software programs to generate and execute a large number of data set orders in the financial market. The data set orders are developed from big banks, brokers, and institutional investors. The data set plays a crucial role in the stock market, where every number is analyzed and help the stakeholders. This further allows the stakeholders to identify the opportunities for liquidity which lead to smart trading decisions. These decisions enable lowering the transaction costs, offering better control on trading processs, lowering market risk, and maximizing profits.

The global Algorithm Trading market was valued at 11060 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 14110 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.



Market Overview of Algorithm Trading

If you are involved in the Algorithm Trading industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [large Enterprise & SME], Types / Coverage [Forex Algorithm Trading, Stock Algorithm Trading, Fund Algorithm Trading, Bond Algorithm Trading, Cryptographic Algorithm Trading & Other Algorithmic Trading], and major players. To get deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.



Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]

- the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Countries; Insurance carriers, and Aggregators should focus on in years to come to channel their efforts and investments in Algorithm Trading to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2024 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires " heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the " push" nature of Algorithm Trading offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Algorithm Trading industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Algorithm Trading.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018-2023

Base year – 2023

Forecast period – 2024 to 2030



