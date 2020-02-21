Algorithmic Trading Market Competitive Research and Precise Outlook 2018 to 2026

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Algorithmic trading, algo trading, automated trading, or black box trading is a technological advancement in the stock market. It is a programmed process that runs on a computer that follows a specific set of instructions (an algorithm) for placing a trade in order to generate profits at a speed and frequency that is impossible for human traders. Algorithmic trading is gaining significant traction which is useful for financial markets, and adopted in countries such as the U.S., India, the U.K., and South Korea. Accuracy, exceptional speed, and liquidity are unique features of algorithmic trading, which is expected to result in significant growth of the algorithmic trading market in the near future.



The global algorithmic trading market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2019-2027). This is attributed to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, services, and cloud computing for algorithmic trading. Traders use cloud services for backtesting, trading strategies, and run-time series analysis with executing trade. Traders choose cloud computing as it is capital intensive to build one's own data centers for services such as data storage, backup and recovery, data management and trading networks. Therefore, it is easier to rent space over cloud rather than developing software or hardware infrastructure. According to Coherent Market Insights, the cloud computing market is expected to grow from US$ 58 billion in 2013 to US$ 191 billion by 2020, and the professional cloud services market is expected to grow from US$ 15.36 billion in 2017, to US$ 41.59 billion by 2023. Hence, increasing adoption of cloud-based services is expected to drive growth of the algorithmic trading market.



Growing demand for AI-based services in the financial sector is driving growth of the algorithmic trading market. In algorithmic trading, AI helps to adopt market conditions, learn from experiences and make trade decisions accordingly. Trading houses such as Blackrock, Renaissance Technologies, and Two Sigma among others use AI for selecting stocks. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2018, about 37% of the financial institutions in India invested in artificial intelligence-focused technologies, and around 68% plan to adopt it in the near future. Therefore, increasing adoption of AI in the financial sector is expected to drive growth of the algorithmic trading market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of non-equity trading algorithms by institutional asset managers is another factor driving growth of the algorithmic trading market.



Moreover, increasing disposable income has led to an increased trading activity which makes it an important factor driving the growth of the algorithmic trading market. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2018, India's total rural income was around US$ 572 billion and is projected to reach US$ 1.8 trillion by the year 2021. India's rural per capita disposable income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% to US$ 631 by 2020. Furthermore, according to DATA USA, in 2017, the U.S. population was 326 million with a median age of 38.1 and a median household income of US$ 60,336. Between 2016 and 2017, the U.S. population grew from 323 million to 326 million, which was an increase of 0.802%, and its median household income grew from US$ 57,617 to US$ 60,336 (a 4.72% increase).



Key Players in the Global Algorithmic Trading Market:



Some of the key players operating in the global algorithmic trading market include AlgoTrader GmbH, Trading Technologies International, Inc., Tethys Technology, Inc., Tower Research Capital LLC, Lime Brokerage LLC, InfoReach, Inc., FlexTrade Systems, Inc., Hudson River Trading LLC, Citadel LLC, and Virtu Financial.



