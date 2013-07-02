Ali Maadelat Wins "2013 Marketer of the Year"

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Seven years ago, Ali Maadelat, one of the biggest names in the marketing world, saw the marketing firms around him at the time and was both shocked and angry.



"I realized that all of the so called ’marketing firms’ in Los Angeles did the same thing… They would seek out small and medium sized businesses, offer them the world, take their money, and never deliver the results,” he said.



Maadelat, who commonly spoke in front of sold-out seminars, mingled with the “big names” in the industry, and took part in multi-million dollar product launches, decided that it was time for him to make a difference.



“I realized that I couldn’t just stand around while businesses were swindled out of their money and lost their faith in marketing” Maadelat explained, "Marketing, when used correctly, has the power to create a multi-billion dollar empire. After all, it’s what separates the local burger joint from McDonalds. And, frankly, the fact that our clients see growth of about 1400% every two years is proof. That’s insane growth.”



Now, seven years later, with countless businesses singing his praises and not a single client ever leaving his firm, he has reached what some would call “stardom”…



Maadelat has won one of the American Business Awards’ “2013 Marketer of the Year” Awards.



“When I got the news, I was extremely happy,” he said. “It was nice to know the marketing community thinks so highly of me.”



The American Business Awards, known affectionately as the ”Stevies“ have been called ”the business world’s own Oscar Awards" by the New York Post.



Maadelat’s nomination for “Marketer of the Year” comes as no surprise to his clients. “Since working with Ali, my business has grown quarter over quarter,” explained Nicole Snow, founder of Darn Good Yarn, ”The ideas, the prospects, the motivation– he keeps it coming and I couldn’t be happier.”



Big names in the business world aren’t shocked either. “Ali is the brightest mind in the marketing world today” says Frank Rumbauskas, a New York Times Best-Selling Author. “I feel privileged to work, think, and brainstorm with him whenever I get the chance.”



Maadelat, however, jokes that he is not surprised. “It’s an honor. However, I had a suspicion because I have been listed by Forbes.com as being one of the ”Ten Consultants Who Avoid the BS“ and have been a featured writer for a handful of high profile websites... plus, building up my clients’ businesses by over 1400% in about 2 years is pretty great!”



For now, Maadelat is excited and is waiting to see what will happen next... but he is keeping his eye on his clients. “At the end of the day, our clients are still my priority” he explains. “They’re the reason I am here, and I won’t put them on the back burner— even for this award.”



