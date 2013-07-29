Alicia Griffin Releases Her Book Entitled "Diagnosis: Cancer RX: How My Faith Journey Made Me Whole" to Encourage Patients to Continue Their Fight Against Cancer

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Alicia Griffin is proud to announce the release of her new book entitled "Diagnosis: Cancer RX: How My Faith Journey Made Me Whole" to help encourage cancer patients to continue their journey in fighting cancer. People who are suffering from cancer, one of the world's most life threatening diseases, should consider reading this newly released book as it will help them open their minds and hearts to what fighting cancer is all about. The book contains inspirational and informational contents that will surely provide encouragement to all cancer patients.



In general, people who are suffering from a deadly illness often find it hard to have a good grip on hope. This is understandably normal to everyone with serious diseases like cancer. Sometimes, they find themselves regretting about their lives because of the pain they are suffering from. This is often the common issue of people who have cancer. That is why this newly released book of Alicia Griffin aims to change the patients' perception of life. The book is written by the author based on her personal experiences.



Diagnosis: Cancer RX: How My Faith Journey Made Me Whole has fifteen motivational chapters. Every chapter contains substantial contents that will surely motivate every cancer patient to go on with their lives. One will definitely find encouraging information from this book, as the author herself also struggled with the same problem. Alicia was able to come up with such an inspirational book based on her personal experiences while she was also suffering from the life threatening disease.



Her journey began through medication, which then led to meditations on the Lord, all the while writing down all her experiences in daily journals. Reading the book can help anybody join Alicia's journey of tragedies, which ended up in successful conquest as Lord struck her with debilitating and total blindness - not the literal blindness but the blindness to her circumstances. From there, the Lord became her guide throughout her journey. She gradually yet surely learned the law about faith in the highest God.



He walked with her, just the way He would walk with others.



The book tells many things about faith and to whom it should be given, making everyone realize a very crucial thing in life, and that is to BELIEVE.



For more information on where you can purchase the inspiring book written by Alicia Griffin, visit www.aliciagproductions.com



Book Signing Engagement Dates



July 20, 2013 – 1:00PM



Official Book Release & Signing Event

Tampa Christian Supply

2908 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL



August 17, 2013

Phenomenally Me

Tampa, Fl



August 29, 2013

Mega Fest

Dallas, TX



September 5-7, 2013

Global Healing Conference

Atlanta, GA



September 15-18, 2013

Dothan, AL



September 19-21, 2013

Cross to the Crown Conference

Indianapolis, IN