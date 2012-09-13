Aliens Among Us: Brooklyn Author Releases Eye-Opening Book, Offering Perspective on Alien Life.

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- For writer Jose Vasquez, the concepts of alien life have literally shaped his dreams. With an eye for a story and a passion for sharing his creative visions, Vasquez is today announcing the launch of his debut novel.



Aliens Among Us is a compelling new science fiction book, offering a fresh perspective on the life and times of aliens. With the majority of the book’s plot resulting from the author’s own dreams, a vivid and compelling journey awaits all who turn its pages.



“My story sheds lights on topics such as Greek mythology, time travel, Atlantis and cloning,” explains Vasquez, who is based in New York.



He continues, “A lot of the technology hasn’t yet been created in the real world. This gives rise to an abundance of action-packed moments that will engage readers right until the very end.”



Aliens Among Us was written for both adults and children alike. So far, the book’s initial reception has been everything that Vasquez had hoped for.



“The feedback I am getting is just phenomenal. I am only a young writer, and most of the book’s concepts were created personally by me. Therefore, it is great to see my work being rewarded in this way.”



Vasquez is releasing the book on an independent basis, available for purchase from Amazon and Xlibris.



Amazon -- http://www.amazon.com/Aliens-Among-Us-Jose-Vasquez/dp/1479705691



Xlibris -- http://bookstore.xlibris.com/Author/Default.aspx?BookworksSId=SKU-0119756050



For more information, please visit the author's Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/josevasquezauthor



About Jose Vasquez

Jose Vasquez (1984-Present) was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Puerto Rican American parents, grew up in Brownville, Brooklyn, and lived in his city since 1984. His first book, "Alien's Among Us," Has a great story with a great set of characters.