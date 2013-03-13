Aliens Hub Plots in Hyderabad to Redesign the City

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- With modern technology creeping into human life, cities are also becoming smart with every passing time. Aliens Hub is planning to bring up such an advanced smart city in the heart of Hyderabad, encompassing a different concept of designing, planning and building townships. This would even lead to social, environmental and economic sustainability in the long run. Aliens Hub plots in Hyderabad would definitely help to redefine infrastructural development of the city.



With increasing population in the region, Aliens Hub has taken up the responsibility to manage infrastructural development of the city and balance economic, environmental and even social resources of the region. They would definitely play crucial role to add efficiency among community life, enhance quality of citizen’s life and maintain economic growth of the region.



Development plan under Aliens Hub



The first comprehensive township program with contemporary houses and Golf Villas, Aliens Hub would also provide exclusive 27-hole golf course and 5-star resorts. They are even promising to incorporate smart townships that would help improving lifestyle of people in accordance to requirements of the present world. Such communities would even prove to be beneficial for transforming and intermingling of experiences of different people. Aliens Hub would provide a platform to incorporate innovated living spaces. This would furthermore help to develop a smart community over 1500 acres of plots in Shamshabad and Hyderabad.



The facility would undertake and create an all-round development plan for the entire area. They would develop the region under three phases, making way for complete facility-oriented township that is an absolute necessity of modern age. Special arrangements have also being made to look for recreation of the residents of the Hub. The region would have facilities of Club House, advanced Hospitality section and open Residential plots.



In addition to develop the region under technical marvel, they are also sticking to the factor of social responsibility by taking a modest approach to create friendly environment for the inhabitants. Sustainable energy sources section through wind power, green power and solar power would provide effective lifeline of the smart city.



Location advantage of Aliens Hub in India



Aliens Hub is an emerging future city in Hyderabad. Hyderabad International Airport is only 25 minutes away from the plot, at Shamshabad. The Hub is surrounded by the region’s upcoming and promising developments-Fabcity, Electronics Park, TATA Aviation Park, to mention a few.



Other developments are also coming up in the region including SEZ, Gems and Jewelry Park, Industrial Park, Infrastructure & Communications, Educational Institutions and Residential Townships. Aliens Hub has also chalked out a phase-wise development plan to develop plots in Hyderabad.



Aliens group providing apartments in Hyderabad since years now with high quality and standards and won two international awards.



Mr. Hari Challa is the Managing Director of Aliens Group and he is serving the organization since January 2004. He is a pilot by profession but comes with immaculate knowledge and experience regarding sophistication and technological advancements in urban living.



