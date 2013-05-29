Aliens Space Station by the Aliens Group Receives Prestigious International Property Award for the Best Mixed-Use Architecture (India)

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- For the second year in succession, the Aliens Group wins accolades at the Asia Pacific Property Awards.



About the Award received by Aliens

Hundreds of Asia’s finest developers, architects and interior designers gathered at the Shangri-la Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (May 10th) to hear the long-anticipated results of the Asia Pacific Property Awards. Aliens Group proudly accepted an award for:



"BEST" Mixed-use Architecture in INDIA for the Aliens Space Station Project.



With over 400 companies participating from 23 countries in the region, it was the biggest International Property Awards regional event in the awards program’s 19-year history.



Lord Bates from the House of Lords in British Parliament presented the winning companies with special plaques during the awards presentations.



This year Aliens Group wins the BEST Mixed Use Architecture Award– for the Space Station project – Which is the most Prestigious of the awards bestowed this year and is awarded to the top projects in Asia. Even as recently as 2012, the Aliens Group was conferred awards at the Asia Pacific Property Show.



About the International Property Awards

The International Property Awards are open to residential and commercial property builders and architects and professionals from around the world. Since 1995, they have celebrated the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.



The awards are split into regions covering Africa, Asia, Central and South America, Europe and USA. The highest-scoring winners from each region are automatically entered into the overall International Awards, which ultimately determine the world’s finest property companies. An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence. Judging is carried out through a meticulous process involving a panel of over 70 experts covering every aspect of the property business.



The regional winners, will go on to compete in the International Final ‘World’s Best’ Property Awards hosted in London in December 2013. They will compete against other regional winners from Africa, Europe and the Americas to find the ultimate “World’s Best” in each category.



About the Aliens Group

The Aliens Group is a leading real estate and property development firm that has pioneered the 'Intelligent Living' concept in India and redefined the conventional construction industry through its path-breaking projects.



The Aliens Group is based out of Hyderabad, and is currently developing projects worth over INR 5000 Crores including one of the largest residential projects in India (Aliens Space Station) and an integrated township of over 1500 acres (Aliens Hub). The Group also has a strong Infrastructure & Mining division. The Company’s iconic property development projects have received recognition and acclaim worldwide.



About Aliens Space Station

The Aliens Space Station, in Gachibowli-Tellapur (Hyderabad) is one of the largest residential projects in India comprising 2182 apartments spread over 20 acres of sprawling greenery. It is an unparalleled urban township with features such as high-rise residences, home automation, biometric security, commercial and retail zones, multiplex, state-of-the art clubhouse, recreational and sports amenities, mini golf driving range and a 45 acre natural lake.



The project has been applauded for its unique S-shape design and world-class amenities. The unique S-shape design of the project allows for maximum usage of natural light and unobstructed flow of fresh air. To develop this project, the Aliens Group has collaborated with top-notch International Engineering & Architect firms who have previously delivered projects such as the PETRONAS Twin Towers (Malaysia), Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Clarke Quay in Singapore.



On receiving this prestigious award, Mr. Hari Challa, MD & CEO, The Aliens Group said “The vision behind Aliens Space Station is to bring International standards of living to India. Space Station is comparable to any international project and the best architects and designers in the world have worked on it since its inception. I would like to thank the International Property Awards for this recognition and we will endeavour to deliver pioneering concepts with world-class execution in our upcoming projects as well.”



