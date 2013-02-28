Alight, an Online Source of Plus Size Fashion, Opens First Store in Plainview, NY

Woodbury, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Plus size clothing is becoming a prominent part of the fashion industry: according to an article by BusinessInsider.com, plus size fashion produces nearly $16 billion in retail revenue.



At one online clothing store, Alight, the spotlight is always on the latest plus size fashion. Since the Long Island-based company’s launch in 1999, Alight has risen to become the leading retailer in plus size fashion. The website carries over 75 brands of items, including Blue Plate, Revolt, Ruby Rox, Pink Apple, Mecca Femme, and Hipstar, and over 1,300 unique styles. Alight’s clothing has been featured in several publications, such as The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, Business Week, and Seventeen.



“Our mission is to make the latest trends and the most fabulous fashion available to every woman size 14W to 30W,” states an article on the company’s website.



Recently, Alight announced the grand opening of their first store. Located in Plainview, Long Island’s Morton Village Shopping Center, Alight stocks junior and contemporary-styled plus sized clothing. In addition to casual wear such as jeans and tops, Alight is proud to provide dresses for all types of formal occasions. The store is open seven days a week for the convenience of their customers.



“While other outlets have a limited range of plus-size apparel, Alight offers a breadth and depth of selection that is unmatched,” states an article on Alight’s website. “We are happy to assist you with any questions about any of our styles, fabrics, colors and sizes.”



Alight also upgraded their website to give it a fresh, clean look. On the website, all clothing items are sorted into sections such as Category, Brand, Trend, Size, and Event for easy browsing. Within each section, customers can narrow their search by selecting their preferred size, price, sub category, color, and designer.



Alight ships most orders within 24 hours and offers 30-day hassle-free returns. Individuals interested in viewing Alight’s products or learning more about the company are encouraged to visit their website.



About Alight

Established in 1999, Alight is one of the oldest online stores. The website’s selection of plus size clothing and apparel for women and teens is one of the largest on the Internet. Alight carries over 1,000 unique items, including plus size blouses, shirts, tops, boleros, cardigans, and sweaters, from over 75 brands. The company also specializes in outerwear and active wear, as well as plus size costumes for holiday and party events. For more information, please visit http://www.alight.com