Align Optics Celebrated 16 Years of Excellence as a Leading Supplier of Glass and Plastic Optical Components

Sunrise, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Align Optics, a renowned name when it comes to offering high quality optical components at affordable prices today celebrated 16 years of superior quality in the field. The company started operation in June, 1997 and was founded by a group of leading Engineers and Industry Professionals. On this occasion, the company introduced a new optical reference guide for their clients across the globe and the same can be accessed right from their company website at AlignOptics.com.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “It is a big day for the corporation. We have been in the business for over a decade and a half and are going strong. The company has grown and progressed at a good pace over the years and we hope to continue on the same path in the times to come as well.” When asked about the optics reference guide, he added, “It is a series of topics with a range of information available. Some of the inclusions are Print Symbol Reference Chart, Bubble Quality Information, Index Tolerance, Optical Material Standards for Quality Level, Flatness Reference Chart and Angle Formulas Reference Chart among others.” The optics reference guide will serve as handy information source for general optics related questions.



Sources confirmed that the company offers a range of stock and custom lenses, prisms, windows, mirrors, reticles. Their products are used in Astronomy, Aerospace, Laser, Medical, Machine Vision and other related OEM applications. Details related to each product along with the complete catalog are also available on the company’s website. The representative added, “Over the years we have carved a special place for our products and services and are widely known for on time delivery, short lead times, 100 percent quality control and tremendous cost savings among others.”



About Align Optics

Align Optics started operations in June 1997 and offers a range of high quality optical components to clients across the globe. The company is also known for its efforts to provide excellent customer service. Align Optics has a vast range of in house capabilities including Design, Coating, Cementing, Assembly, Testing and Quality Control among others along with vast established network of off shore suppliers.



