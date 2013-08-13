Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was announced concerning whether certain Align Technology officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in September 2012 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:ALGN shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Align Technology officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders. More specifically, the investigation focuses on Align Technology’s October 17, 2012 announcement that it would take a substantial impairment charge relating to its March 29, 2011 acquisition of privately held Cadent Holdings, Inc. for approximately $190 million in cash.



Shares of Align Technology, Inc. declined from $38.14 per share on October 5, 2102 to $26.09 per share on October 26, 2012.



According to the investigation prior to the announcement on October 17, 2012 certain company insiders sold more than 1.5 million shares of Align Technology, Inc. stock to realize proceeds in excess of $52 million.



Align Technology, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $387.13 million in 2010 to $560.04 million in 2012 while its Net Income declined from $74.25 million tin 2010 to $58.69 million in 2012. Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) grew from $13.79 per share in June 2010 to as high as $44.80 per share on August 6, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com