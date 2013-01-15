Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Deadline on January 28

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on January 28, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) over alleged securities laws violations by Align Technology in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) common stock during the period between April 23, 2012 and October 17, 2012, that Align Technology, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that defendants allegedly issued between April 23, 2012 and October 17, 2012 materially false and misleading statements regarding Align Technology's current financial condition and quarterly and year-end revenue and earnings outlook for fiscal 2012.



On July 19, 2012, Align Technology, Inc. announced tis second quarter FY 2012 results. Among other things, Align Technology, Inc. issued its guidance for the third quarter in the FY 2012. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) said for the third quarter of fiscal 2012 (Q3 12), it expects net revenues to be in a range of $136.8 million to $140.8 million.



Then on October 17, 2012, Align Technology, Inc. announced its preliminary third quarter FY 2012 results. Among other things, Align Technology, Inc. said that its third quarter FY 2012 revenue is $136.5 million.



Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) dropped from as high as $38.166 per share on Wednesday, October 17, 2012, to as low as $25.53 per share on Thursday, October 18, 2012 and continued to decline to as low as $25.39 per share on Nov. 15, 2012.



On January 14, 2013, NASDAQ:ALGN shares closed at $26.64 per share.



